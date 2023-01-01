5 Tunisian dinars to Canadian dollars

Convert TND to CAD at the real exchange rate

5 tnd
2.16 cad

1.00000 TND = 0.43144 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:59 UTC
TND to CAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TND → 0 CAD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Canadian Dollar
1 TND0.43144 CAD
5 TND2.15721 CAD
10 TND4.31441 CAD
20 TND8.62882 CAD
50 TND21.57205 CAD
100 TND43.14410 CAD
250 TND107.86025 CAD
500 TND215.72050 CAD
1000 TND431.44100 CAD
2000 TND862.88200 CAD
5000 TND2157.20500 CAD
10000 TND4314.41000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Tunisian Dinar
1 CAD2.31781 TND
5 CAD11.58905 TND
10 CAD23.17810 TND
20 CAD46.35620 TND
50 CAD115.89050 TND
100 CAD231.78100 TND
250 CAD579.45250 TND
500 CAD1158.90500 TND
1000 CAD2317.81000 TND
2000 CAD4635.62000 TND
5000 CAD11589.05000 TND
10000 CAD23178.10000 TND