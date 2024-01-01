Tunisian dinars to Isle of Man pounds today

Convert TND to IMP at the real exchange rate

1,000 tnd
251.98 imp

DT1.000 TND = £0.2520 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:25
TND to IMP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TND to IMPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.25290.2554
Low0.24810.2481
Average0.24980.2514
Change0.86%-0.96%
1 TND to IMP stats

The performance of TND to IMP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2529 and a 30 day low of 0.2481. This means the 30 day average was 0.2498. The change for TND to IMP was 0.86.

The performance of TND to IMP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2554 and a 90 day low of 0.2481. This means the 90 day average was 0.2514. The change for TND to IMP was -0.96.

How to convert Tunisian dinars to Isle of Man pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IMP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TND to IMP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Isle of Man pound
1 TND0.25198 IMP
5 TND1.25992 IMP
10 TND2.51983 IMP
20 TND5.03966 IMP
50 TND12.59915 IMP
100 TND25.19830 IMP
250 TND62.99575 IMP
500 TND125.99150 IMP
1000 TND251.98300 IMP
2000 TND503.96600 IMP
5000 TND1,259.91500 IMP
10000 TND2,519.83000 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Tunisian Dinar
1 IMP3.96852 TND
5 IMP19.84260 TND
10 IMP39.68520 TND
20 IMP79.37040 TND
50 IMP198.42600 TND
100 IMP396.85200 TND
250 IMP992.13000 TND
500 IMP1,984.26000 TND
1000 IMP3,968.52000 TND
2000 IMP7,937.04000 TND
5000 IMP19,842.60000 TND
10000 IMP39,685.20000 TND