1 Isle of Man pound to Tunisian dinars

Convert IMP to TND at the real exchange rate

1 imp
3.972 tnd

£1.000 IMP = DT3.972 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
IMP to TND conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 IMP to TNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.03144.0314
Low3.95413.9153
Average4.00363.9786
Change-0.76%1.07%
1 IMP to TND stats

The performance of IMP to TND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.0314 and a 30 day low of 3.9541. This means the 30 day average was 4.0036. The change for IMP to TND was -0.76.

The performance of IMP to TND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.0314 and a 90 day low of 3.9153. This means the 90 day average was 3.9786. The change for IMP to TND was 1.07.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Isle of Man pounds to Tunisian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IMP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IMP to TND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Tunisian Dinar
1 IMP3.97230 TND
5 IMP19.86150 TND
10 IMP39.72300 TND
20 IMP79.44600 TND
50 IMP198.61500 TND
100 IMP397.23000 TND
250 IMP993.07500 TND
500 IMP1,986.15000 TND
1000 IMP3,972.30000 TND
2000 IMP7,944.60000 TND
5000 IMP19,861.50000 TND
10000 IMP39,723.00000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Isle of Man pound
1 TND0.25174 IMP
5 TND1.25872 IMP
10 TND2.51743 IMP
20 TND5.03486 IMP
50 TND12.58715 IMP
100 TND25.17430 IMP
250 TND62.93575 IMP
500 TND125.87150 IMP
1000 TND251.74300 IMP
2000 TND503.48600 IMP
5000 TND1,258.71500 IMP
10000 TND2,517.43000 IMP