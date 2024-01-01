Tunisian dinars to Fijian dollars today

Convert TND to FJD at the real exchange rate

1,000 tnd
734.75 fjd

DT1.000 TND = FJ$0.7348 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:23
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TND to FJD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TND to FJDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.73610.7361
Low0.71890.7129
Average0.72750.7239
Change2.20%1.66%
View full history

1 TND to FJD stats

The performance of TND to FJD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7361 and a 30 day low of 0.7189. This means the 30 day average was 0.7275. The change for TND to FJD was 2.20.

The performance of TND to FJD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7361 and a 90 day low of 0.7129. This means the 90 day average was 0.7239. The change for TND to FJD was 1.66.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.3791.5131.6750.93621.063
1 GBP1.17311.28107.1871.7751.9651.09824.707
1 USD0.9170.782183.7731.3871.5360.85819.31
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.231

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tunisian dinars to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TND to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tunisian dinar

TND to USD

TND to EUR

TND to GBP

TND to INR

TND to JPY

TND to RUB

TND to AUD

TND to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Fijian Dollar
1 TND0.73475 FJD
5 TND3.67377 FJD
10 TND7.34753 FJD
20 TND14.69506 FJD
50 TND36.73765 FJD
100 TND73.47530 FJD
250 TND183.68825 FJD
500 TND367.37650 FJD
1000 TND734.75300 FJD
2000 TND1,469.50600 FJD
5000 TND3,673.76500 FJD
10000 TND7,347.53000 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Tunisian Dinar
1 FJD1.36100 TND
5 FJD6.80500 TND
10 FJD13.61000 TND
20 FJD27.22000 TND
50 FJD68.05000 TND
100 FJD136.10000 TND
250 FJD340.25000 TND
500 FJD680.50000 TND
1000 FJD1,361.00000 TND
2000 FJD2,722.00000 TND
5000 FJD6,805.00000 TND
10000 FJD13,610.00000 TND