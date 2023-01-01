1 Tunisian dinar to Fijian dollars

Convert TND to FJD at the real exchange rate

1 tnd
0.72 fjd

1.00000 TND = 0.71576 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:10 UTC
Track the exchange rate
TND to FJD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TND → 0 FJD
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86521.049887.42791.4441.661470.963118.9023
1GBP1.155811.21335101.0481.668961.920311.1131521.8471
1USD0.952550.824165183.28051.37551.582650.917418.0056
1INR0.0114380.009896250.012007610.01651650.01900390.01101580.216204

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tunisian dinars to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TND to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Fijian Dollar
1 TND0.71576 FJD
5 TND3.57880 FJD
10 TND7.15760 FJD
20 TND14.31520 FJD
50 TND35.78800 FJD
100 TND71.57600 FJD
250 TND178.94000 FJD
500 TND357.88000 FJD
1000 TND715.76000 FJD
2000 TND1431.52000 FJD
5000 TND3578.80000 FJD
10000 TND7157.60000 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Tunisian Dinar
1 FJD1.39712 TND
5 FJD6.98560 TND
10 FJD13.97120 TND
20 FJD27.94240 TND
50 FJD69.85600 TND
100 FJD139.71200 TND
250 FJD349.28000 TND
500 FJD698.56000 TND
1000 FJD1397.12000 TND
2000 FJD2794.24000 TND
5000 FJD6985.60000 TND
10000 FJD13971.20000 TND