Tunisian dinars to New Taiwan dollars today

Convert TND to TWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 tnd
10,572.80 twd

DT1.000 TND = NT$10.57 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
TND to TWD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TND to TWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.597010.5970
Low10.395410.2857
Average10.518610.4055
Change1.71%2.26%
1 TND to TWD stats

The performance of TND to TWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.5970 and a 30 day low of 10.3954. This means the 30 day average was 10.5186. The change for TND to TWD was 1.71.

The performance of TND to TWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.5970 and a 90 day low of 10.2857. This means the 90 day average was 10.4055. The change for TND to TWD was 2.26.

Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / New Taiwan Dollar
1 TND10.57280 TWD
5 TND52.86400 TWD
10 TND105.72800 TWD
20 TND211.45600 TWD
50 TND528.64000 TWD
100 TND1,057.28000 TWD
250 TND2,643.20000 TWD
500 TND5,286.40000 TWD
1000 TND10,572.80000 TWD
2000 TND21,145.60000 TWD
5000 TND52,864.00000 TWD
10000 TND105,728.00000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Tunisian Dinar
1 TWD0.09458 TND
5 TWD0.47291 TND
10 TWD0.94582 TND
20 TWD1.89165 TND
50 TWD4.72912 TND
100 TWD9.45824 TND
250 TWD23.64560 TND
500 TWD47.29120 TND
1000 TWD94.58240 TND
2000 TWD189.16480 TND
5000 TWD472.91200 TND
10000 TWD945.82400 TND