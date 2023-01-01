1 Tunisian dinar to New Taiwan dollars

Convert TND to TWD at the real exchange rate

1 tnd
10.13 twd

1.00000 TND = 10.12870 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:7 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

TND to TWD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TND → 0 TWD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86541.050287.41861.443661.661450.963118.9252
1GBP1.1555411.21355101.0161.668211.919871.112921.8689
1USD0.95220.824029183.241.374651.582030.917118.0206
1INR0.01143920.009899430.012013510.01651430.01900560.01101750.21649

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tunisian dinars to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TND to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tunisian dinar

TND to USD

TND to EUR

TND to GBP

TND to INR

TND to JPY

TND to RUB

TND to AUD

TND to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / New Taiwan Dollar
1 TND10.12870 TWD
5 TND50.64350 TWD
10 TND101.28700 TWD
20 TND202.57400 TWD
50 TND506.43500 TWD
100 TND1012.87000 TWD
250 TND2532.17500 TWD
500 TND5064.35000 TWD
1000 TND10128.70000 TWD
2000 TND20257.40000 TWD
5000 TND50643.50000 TWD
10000 TND101287.00000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Tunisian Dinar
1 TWD0.09873 TND
5 TWD0.49365 TND
10 TWD0.98730 TND
20 TWD1.97460 TND
50 TWD4.93649 TND
100 TWD9.87298 TND
250 TWD24.68245 TND
500 TWD49.36490 TND
1000 TWD98.72980 TND
2000 TWD197.45960 TND
5000 TWD493.64900 TND
10000 TWD987.29800 TND