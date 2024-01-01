Tunisian dinars to Lebanese pounds today

Convert TND to LBP at the real exchange rate

1,000 tnd
28,849,100 lbp

DT1.000 TND = ل.ل.28,850 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
TND to LBP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TND to LBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High28,904.200028,904.2000
Low28,652.800028,416.9000
Average28,804.420028,686.5533
Change0.69%0.82%
1 TND to LBP stats

The performance of TND to LBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 28,904.2000 and a 30 day low of 28,652.8000. This means the 30 day average was 28,804.4200. The change for TND to LBP was 0.69.

The performance of TND to LBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 28,904.2000 and a 90 day low of 28,416.9000. This means the 90 day average was 28,686.5533. The change for TND to LBP was 0.82.

Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Lebanese Pound
1 TND28,849.10000 LBP
5 TND144,245.50000 LBP
10 TND288,491.00000 LBP
20 TND576,982.00000 LBP
50 TND1,442,455.00000 LBP
100 TND2,884,910.00000 LBP
250 TND7,212,275.00000 LBP
500 TND14,424,550.00000 LBP
1000 TND28,849,100.00000 LBP
2000 TND57,698,200.00000 LBP
5000 TND144,245,500.00000 LBP
10000 TND288,491,000.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Tunisian Dinar
1 LBP0.00003 TND
5 LBP0.00017 TND
10 LBP0.00035 TND
20 LBP0.00069 TND
50 LBP0.00173 TND
100 LBP0.00347 TND
250 LBP0.00867 TND
500 LBP0.01733 TND
1000 LBP0.03466 TND
2000 LBP0.06933 TND
5000 LBP0.17332 TND
10000 LBP0.34663 TND