1 thousand Tunisian dinars to Lebanese pounds

Convert TND to LBP at the real exchange rate

1,000 tnd
4,713,670 lbp

1.00000 TND = 4713.67000 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:33 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

TND to LBP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TND → 0 LBP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86521.050387.46951.444431.661340.963318.898
1GBP1.155811.2139101.0941.669421.920121.1133821.8417
1USD0.95210.823791183.28051.375251.581780.917217.993
1INR0.01143260.009891760.012007610.01651350.01899340.01101340.216053

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tunisian dinars to Lebanese pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TND to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tunisian dinars

TND to USD

TND to EUR

TND to GBP

TND to INR

TND to JPY

TND to RUB

TND to AUD

TND to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Lebanese Pound
1 TND4713.67000 LBP
5 TND23568.35000 LBP
10 TND47136.70000 LBP
20 TND94273.40000 LBP
50 TND235683.50000 LBP
100 TND471367.00000 LBP
250 TND1178417.50000 LBP
500 TND2356835.00000 LBP
1000 TND4713670.00000 LBP
2000 TND9427340.00000 LBP
5000 TND23568350.00000 LBP
10000 TND47136700.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Tunisian Dinar
1 LBP0.00021 TND
5 LBP0.00106 TND
10 LBP0.00212 TND
20 LBP0.00424 TND
50 LBP0.01061 TND
100 LBP0.02121 TND
250 LBP0.05304 TND
500 LBP0.10607 TND
1000 LBP0.21215 TND
2000 LBP0.42430 TND
5000 LBP1.06075 TND
10000 LBP2.12149 TND