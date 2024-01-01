Tunisian dinars to Ukrainian hryvnias today

Convert TND to UAH at the real exchange rate

1,000 tnd
13,183.60 uah

DT1.000 TND = ₴13.18 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:32
TND to UAH conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TND to UAHLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High13.297413.2974
Low12.901812.4894
Average13.131512.9016
Change2.18%5.38%
View full history

1 TND to UAH stats

The performance of TND to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 13.2974 and a 30 day low of 12.9018. This means the 30 day average was 13.1315. The change for TND to UAH was 2.18.

The performance of TND to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 13.2974 and a 90 day low of 12.4894. This means the 90 day average was 12.9016. The change for TND to UAH was 5.38.

How to convert Tunisian dinars to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TND to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 TND13.18360 UAH
5 TND65.91800 UAH
10 TND131.83600 UAH
20 TND263.67200 UAH
50 TND659.18000 UAH
100 TND1,318.36000 UAH
250 TND3,295.90000 UAH
500 TND6,591.80000 UAH
1000 TND13,183.60000 UAH
2000 TND26,367.20000 UAH
5000 TND65,918.00000 UAH
10000 TND131,836.00000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Tunisian Dinar
1 UAH0.07585 TND
5 UAH0.37926 TND
10 UAH0.75852 TND
20 UAH1.51704 TND
50 UAH3.79261 TND
100 UAH7.58521 TND
250 UAH18.96303 TND
500 UAH37.92605 TND
1000 UAH75.85210 TND
2000 UAH151.70420 TND
5000 UAH379.26050 TND
10000 UAH758.52100 TND