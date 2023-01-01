50 Tunisian dinars to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert TND to UAH at the real exchange rate

50 tnd
573.33 uah

1.00000 TND = 11.46670 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:11 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

TND to UAH conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TND → 0 UAH
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865551.0509587.48111.444221.661320.9635518.9359
1GBP1.1553311.2142101.071.668551.919381.1132221.8773
1USD0.951550.823588183.241.37421.580780.916818.0179
1INR0.0114310.009894130.012013510.01650890.01899060.01101390.216457

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tunisian dinars to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TND to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tunisian dinars

TND to USD

TND to EUR

TND to GBP

TND to INR

TND to JPY

TND to RUB

TND to AUD

TND to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 TND11.46670 UAH
5 TND57.33350 UAH
10 TND114.66700 UAH
20 TND229.33400 UAH
50 TND573.33500 UAH
100 TND1146.67000 UAH
250 TND2866.67500 UAH
500 TND5733.35000 UAH
1000 TND11466.70000 UAH
2000 TND22933.40000 UAH
5000 TND57333.50000 UAH
10000 TND114667.00000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Tunisian Dinar
1 UAH0.08721 TND
5 UAH0.43604 TND
10 UAH0.87209 TND
20 UAH1.74417 TND
50 UAH4.36043 TND
100 UAH8.72087 TND
250 UAH21.80217 TND
500 UAH43.60435 TND
1000 UAH87.20870 TND
2000 UAH174.41740 TND
5000 UAH436.04350 TND
10000 UAH872.08700 TND