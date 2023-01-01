5 Tunisian dinars to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert TND to UAH at the real exchange rate

5 tnd
57.40 uah

1.00000 TND = 11.48060 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:10 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

TND to UAH conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TND → 0 UAH
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86551.050887.46861.444271.661480.9633518.933
1GBP1.155411.2141101.0621.668721.919681.1130621.8753
1USD0.951650.823655183.241.374451.581150.9167518.0177
1INR0.01143270.009894950.012013510.01651190.01899510.01101330.216455

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tunisian dinars to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TND to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tunisian dinars

TND to USD

TND to EUR

TND to GBP

TND to INR

TND to JPY

TND to RUB

TND to AUD

TND to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 TND11.48060 UAH
5 TND57.40300 UAH
10 TND114.80600 UAH
20 TND229.61200 UAH
50 TND574.03000 UAH
100 TND1148.06000 UAH
250 TND2870.15000 UAH
500 TND5740.30000 UAH
1000 TND11480.60000 UAH
2000 TND22961.20000 UAH
5000 TND57403.00000 UAH
10000 TND114806.00000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Tunisian Dinar
1 UAH0.08710 TND
5 UAH0.43552 TND
10 UAH0.87103 TND
20 UAH1.74207 TND
50 UAH4.35517 TND
100 UAH8.71034 TND
250 UAH21.77585 TND
500 UAH43.55170 TND
1000 UAH87.10340 TND
2000 UAH174.20680 TND
5000 UAH435.51700 TND
10000 UAH871.03400 TND