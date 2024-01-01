Tunisian dinars to Argentine pesos today

Convert TND to ARS at the real exchange rate

1,000 tnd
300,832 ars

DT1.000 TND = $300.8 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
TND to ARS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TND to ARSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High300.8510300.8510
Low293.1320280.9110
Average297.4700290.4642
Change2.63%6.95%
1 TND to ARS stats

The performance of TND to ARS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 300.8510 and a 30 day low of 293.1320. This means the 30 day average was 297.4700. The change for TND to ARS was 2.63.

The performance of TND to ARS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 300.8510 and a 90 day low of 280.9110. This means the 90 day average was 290.4642. The change for TND to ARS was 6.95.

How to convert Tunisian dinars to Argentine pesos

  1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  3

    That's it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TND to ARS rate and how it's changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Argentine Peso
1 TND300.83200 ARS
5 TND1,504.16000 ARS
10 TND3,008.32000 ARS
20 TND6,016.64000 ARS
50 TND15,041.60000 ARS
100 TND30,083.20000 ARS
250 TND75,208.00000 ARS
500 TND150,416.00000 ARS
1000 TND300,832.00000 ARS
2000 TND601,664.00000 ARS
5000 TND1,504,160.00000 ARS
10000 TND3,008,320.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Tunisian Dinar
1 ARS0.00332 TND
5 ARS0.01662 TND
10 ARS0.03324 TND
20 ARS0.06648 TND
50 ARS0.16621 TND
100 ARS0.33241 TND
250 ARS0.83103 TND
500 ARS1.66206 TND
1000 ARS3.32412 TND
2000 ARS6.64824 TND
5000 ARS16.62060 TND
10000 ARS33.24120 TND