Kazakhstani Tenge (KZT)
Currency name
Kazakhstani Tenge
Currency symbol
₸
KZT exchange rates
|USD
|CAD
|SGD
|ZAR
|EUR
|GBP
|NZD
|AUD
|From KZT
|0.00221
|0.00300
|0.00297
|0.04188
|0.00204
|0.00174
|0.00366
|0.00339
|To KZT
|451.71000
|332.82500
|336.45700
|23.87680
|490.98600
|574.68800
|273.12600
|295.03400
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.