Kazakhstani tenges to Cape Verdean escudos today

Convert KZT to CVE at the real exchange rate

1,000 kzt
225.44 cve

1.000 KZT = 0.2254 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:52
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.09390.8561.4741.6570.96818.238
1 GBP1.1711.279106.321.7241.941.13321.342
1 USD0.9150.782183.1141.3481.5160.88616.684
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Cape Verdean escudos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenge

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 KZT0.22544 CVE
5 KZT1.12718 CVE
10 KZT2.25435 CVE
20 KZT4.50870 CVE
50 KZT11.27175 CVE
100 KZT22.54350 CVE
250 KZT56.35875 CVE
500 KZT112.71750 CVE
1000 KZT225.43500 CVE
2000 KZT450.87000 CVE
5000 KZT1,127.17500 CVE
10000 KZT2,254.35000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 CVE4.43587 KZT
5 CVE22.17935 KZT
10 CVE44.35870 KZT
20 CVE88.71740 KZT
50 CVE221.79350 KZT
100 CVE443.58700 KZT
250 CVE1,108.96750 KZT
500 CVE2,217.93500 KZT
1000 CVE4,435.87000 KZT
2000 CVE8,871.74000 KZT
5000 CVE22,179.35000 KZT
10000 CVE44,358.70000 KZT