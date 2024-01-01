Convert KZT to CVE at the real exchange rate

Kazakhstani tenges to Cape Verdean escudos today

1,000 kzt
218.39 cve

₸1.000 KZT = Esc0.2184 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KZT to CVELast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.22920.2345
Low0.21840.2184
Average0.22570.2295
Change-4.34%-5.19%
View full history

1 KZT to CVE stats

The performance of KZT to CVE in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2292 and a 30 day low of 0.2184. This means the 30 day average was 0.2257. The change for KZT to CVE was -4.34.

The performance of KZT to CVE in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2345 and a 90 day low of 0.2184. This means the 90 day average was 0.2295. The change for KZT to CVE was -5.19.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.3681.35618.20.9330.7911.6421.499
1 CAD0.73110.99113.3050.6820.5781.21.096
1 SGD0.7371.009113.4210.6880.5831.2111.106
1 ZAR0.0550.0750.07510.0510.0430.090.082

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Cape Verdean escudos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenge

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 KZT0,21839 CVE
5 KZT1,09193 CVE
10 KZT2,18385 CVE
20 KZT4,36770 CVE
50 KZT10,91925 CVE
100 KZT21,83850 CVE
250 KZT54,59625 CVE
500 KZT109,19250 CVE
1000 KZT218,38500 CVE
2000 KZT436,77000 CVE
5000 KZT1.091,92500 CVE
10000 KZT2.183,85000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 CVE4,57908 KZT
5 CVE22,89540 KZT
10 CVE45,79080 KZT
20 CVE91,58160 KZT
50 CVE228,95400 KZT
100 CVE457,90800 KZT
250 CVE1.144,77000 KZT
500 CVE2.289,54000 KZT
1000 CVE4.579,08000 KZT
2000 CVE9.158,16000 KZT
5000 CVE22.895,40000 KZT
10000 CVE45.790,80000 KZT