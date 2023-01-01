1 Cape Verdean escudo to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert CVE to KZT at the real exchange rate

1 cve
4.54 kzt

1.00000 CVE = 4.53796 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:21
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.869671.1077592.10541.464831.618220.93336518.7891
1 GBP1.1498611.2738105.9121.684411.860781.0732421.6056
1 USD0.902750.785053183.14641.322351.460810.8425516.9615
1 INR0.01085710.009441810.01202710.01590390.01756920.01013330.203996

Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 CVE4.53796 KZT
5 CVE22.68980 KZT
10 CVE45.37960 KZT
20 CVE90.75920 KZT
50 CVE226.89800 KZT
100 CVE453.79600 KZT
250 CVE1134.49000 KZT
500 CVE2268.98000 KZT
1000 CVE4537.96000 KZT
2000 CVE9075.92000 KZT
5000 CVE22689.80000 KZT
10000 CVE45379.60000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 KZT0.22036 CVE
5 KZT1.10181 CVE
10 KZT2.20363 CVE
20 KZT4.40726 CVE
50 KZT11.01815 CVE
100 KZT22.03630 CVE
250 KZT55.09075 CVE
500 KZT110.18150 CVE
1000 KZT220.36300 CVE
2000 KZT440.72600 CVE
5000 KZT1101.81500 CVE
10000 KZT2203.63000 CVE