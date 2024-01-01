Convert CVE to RUB at the real exchange rate

Cape Verdean escudos to Russian rubles today

1,000 cve
864.53 rub

Esc1.000 CVE = руб0.8645 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:18
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8431.07589.8231.4771.6240.96420.027
1 GBP1.18711.275106.5761.7531.9271.14423.762
1 USD0.930.784183.561.3741.5110.89718.63
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.223

How to convert Cape Verdean escudos to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CVE in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CVE to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Russian Ruble
1 CVE0,86453 RUB
5 CVE4,32265 RUB
10 CVE8,64529 RUB
20 CVE17,29058 RUB
50 CVE43,22645 RUB
100 CVE86,45290 RUB
250 CVE216,13225 RUB
500 CVE432,26450 RUB
1000 CVE864,52900 RUB
2000 CVE1.729,05800 RUB
5000 CVE4.322,64500 RUB
10000 CVE8.645,29000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 RUB1,15670 CVE
5 RUB5,78350 CVE
10 RUB11,56700 CVE
20 RUB23,13400 CVE
50 RUB57,83500 CVE
100 RUB115,67000 CVE
250 RUB289,17500 CVE
500 RUB578,35000 CVE
1000 RUB1.156,70000 CVE
2000 RUB2.313,40000 CVE
5000 RUB5.783,50000 CVE
10000 RUB11.567,00000 CVE