Cape Verdean escudos to Russian rubles today

Convert CVE to RUB at the real exchange rate

1,000 cve
875.98 rub

1.00000 CVE = 0.87598 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:04
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Russian Ruble
1 CVE0.87598 RUB
5 CVE4.37990 RUB
10 CVE8.75980 RUB
20 CVE17.51960 RUB
50 CVE43.79900 RUB
100 CVE87.59800 RUB
250 CVE218.99500 RUB
500 CVE437.99000 RUB
1000 CVE875.98000 RUB
2000 CVE1751.96000 RUB
5000 CVE4379.90000 RUB
10000 CVE8759.80000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 RUB1.14158 CVE
5 RUB5.70790 CVE
10 RUB11.41580 CVE
20 RUB22.83160 CVE
50 RUB57.07900 CVE
100 RUB114.15800 CVE
250 RUB285.39500 CVE
500 RUB570.79000 CVE
1000 RUB1141.58000 CVE
2000 RUB2283.16000 CVE
5000 RUB5707.90000 CVE
10000 RUB11415.80000 CVE