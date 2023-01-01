Cape Verdean escudos to Australian dollars today

Convert CVE to AUD at the real exchange rate

1,000 cve
15.11 aud

1.00000 CVE = 0.01511 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:53
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Australian Dollar
1 CVE0.01511 AUD
5 CVE0.07557 AUD
10 CVE0.15115 AUD
20 CVE0.30230 AUD
50 CVE0.75575 AUD
100 CVE1.51149 AUD
250 CVE3.77873 AUD
500 CVE7.55745 AUD
1000 CVE15.11490 AUD
2000 CVE30.22980 AUD
5000 CVE75.57450 AUD
10000 CVE151.14900 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 AUD66.15980 CVE
5 AUD330.79900 CVE
10 AUD661.59800 CVE
20 AUD1323.19600 CVE
50 AUD3307.99000 CVE
100 AUD6615.98000 CVE
250 AUD16539.95000 CVE
500 AUD33079.90000 CVE
1000 AUD66159.80000 CVE
2000 AUD132319.60000 CVE
5000 AUD330799.00000 CVE
10000 AUD661598.00000 CVE