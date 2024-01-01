Cape Verdean escudos to Australian dollars today

Convert CVE to AUD at the real exchange rate

1,000 cve
15.05 aud

1.000 CVE = 0.01505 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:17
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Australian Dollar
1 CVE0.01505 AUD
5 CVE0.07523 AUD
10 CVE0.15045 AUD
20 CVE0.30091 AUD
50 CVE0.75227 AUD
100 CVE1.50453 AUD
250 CVE3.76133 AUD
500 CVE7.52265 AUD
1000 CVE15.04530 AUD
2000 CVE30.09060 AUD
5000 CVE75.22650 AUD
10000 CVE150.45300 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 AUD66.46590 CVE
5 AUD332.32950 CVE
10 AUD664.65900 CVE
20 AUD1,329.31800 CVE
50 AUD3,323.29500 CVE
100 AUD6,646.59000 CVE
250 AUD16,616.47500 CVE
500 AUD33,232.95000 CVE
1000 AUD66,465.90000 CVE
2000 AUD132,931.80000 CVE
5000 AUD332,329.50000 CVE
10000 AUD664,659.00000 CVE