1,000 cve
1,488 jpy

1.000 CVE = 1.488 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:23
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.2211.4731.6630.96618.247
1 GBP1.17111.269105.6071.7251.9471.13121.36
1 USD0.9220.788183.2181.3591.5340.89116.831
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Japanese Yen
1 CVE1.48845 JPY
5 CVE7.44225 JPY
10 CVE14.88450 JPY
20 CVE29.76900 JPY
50 CVE74.42250 JPY
100 CVE148.84500 JPY
250 CVE372.11250 JPY
500 CVE744.22500 JPY
1000 CVE1,488.45000 JPY
2000 CVE2,976.90000 JPY
5000 CVE7,442.25000 JPY
10000 CVE14,884.50000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Cape Verdean Escudo
100 JPY67.18380 CVE
1000 JPY671.83800 CVE
1500 JPY1,007.75700 CVE
2000 JPY1,343.67600 CVE
3000 JPY2,015.51400 CVE
5000 JPY3,359.19000 CVE
5400 JPY3,627.92520 CVE
10000 JPY6,718.38000 CVE
15000 JPY10,077.57000 CVE
20000 JPY13,436.76000 CVE
25000 JPY16,795.95000 CVE
30000 JPY20,155.14000 CVE