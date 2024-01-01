Convert CVE to JPY at the real exchange rate

Cape Verdean escudos to Japanese yen today

1000 cve
1528 jpy

Esc1.000 CVE = ¥1.528 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:08
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8426951.07589.82581.477321.624730.96428520.0316
1 GBP1.1866711.27565106.5921.753061.927981.1442923.7705
1 USD0.93020.783914183.55891.374251.511370.8969518.634
1 INR0.01113270.009381570.011967610.01644650.01808750.01073430.223004

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cape Verdean escudos to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CVE in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CVE to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cape Verdean escudo

CVE to USD

CVE to EUR

CVE to GBP

CVE to INR

CVE to JPY

CVE to RUB

CVE to AUD

CVE to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Japanese Yen
1 CVE1.52776 JPY
5 CVE7.63880 JPY
10 CVE15.27760 JPY
20 CVE30.55520 JPY
50 CVE76.38800 JPY
100 CVE152.77600 JPY
250 CVE381.94000 JPY
500 CVE763.88000 JPY
1000 CVE1527.76000 JPY
2000 CVE3055.52000 JPY
5000 CVE7638.80000 JPY
10000 CVE15277.60000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Cape Verdean Escudo
100 JPY65.45540 CVE
1000 JPY654.55400 CVE
1500 JPY981.83100 CVE
2000 JPY1309.10800 CVE
3000 JPY1963.66200 CVE
5000 JPY3272.77000 CVE
5400 JPY3534.59160 CVE
10000 JPY6545.54000 CVE
15000 JPY9818.31000 CVE
20000 JPY13091.08000 CVE
25000 JPY16363.85000 CVE
30000 JPY19636.62000 CVE