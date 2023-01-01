Cape Verdean escudos to Japanese yen today

Convert CVE to JPY at the real exchange rate

1,000 cve
1,474 jpy

1.00000 CVE = 1.47376 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:58
How to convert Cape Verdean escudos to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CVE in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CVE to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Japanese Yen
1 CVE1.47376 JPY
5 CVE7.36880 JPY
10 CVE14.73760 JPY
20 CVE29.47520 JPY
50 CVE73.68800 JPY
100 CVE147.37600 JPY
250 CVE368.44000 JPY
500 CVE736.88000 JPY
1000 CVE1473.76000 JPY
2000 CVE2947.52000 JPY
5000 CVE7368.80000 JPY
10000 CVE14737.60000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Cape Verdean Escudo
100 JPY67.85370 CVE
1000 JPY678.53700 CVE
1500 JPY1017.80550 CVE
2000 JPY1357.07400 CVE
3000 JPY2035.61100 CVE
5000 JPY3392.68500 CVE
5400 JPY3664.09980 CVE
10000 JPY6785.37000 CVE
15000 JPY10178.05500 CVE
20000 JPY13570.74000 CVE
25000 JPY16963.42500 CVE
30000 JPY20356.11000 CVE