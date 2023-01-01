3000 Japanese yen to Cape Verdean escudos

Convert JPY to CVE at the real exchange rate

3000 jpy
2108.32 cve

1.00000 JPY = 0.70277 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:34
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8615551.0973591.1761.464471.623180.9452918.7403
1 GBP1.1606911.27365105.8241.699751.883961.0971921.7511
1 USD0.91130.785145183.08741.334551.479180.8614517.0778
1 INR0.01096780.009449630.012035510.0160620.01780270.0103680.20554

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Japanese yen to Cape Verdean escudos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Japanese yen

JPY to USD

JPY to GBP

JPY to EUR

JPY to AUD

JPY to CAD

JPY to CHF

JPY to CNY

JPY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Cape Verdean Escudo
100 JPY70.27740 CVE
1000 JPY702.77400 CVE
1500 JPY1054.16100 CVE
2000 JPY1405.54800 CVE
3000 JPY2108.32200 CVE
5000 JPY3513.87000 CVE
5400 JPY3794.97960 CVE
10000 JPY7027.74000 CVE
15000 JPY10541.61000 CVE
20000 JPY14055.48000 CVE
25000 JPY17569.35000 CVE
30000 JPY21083.22000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Japanese Yen
1 CVE1.42293 JPY
5 CVE7.11465 JPY
10 CVE14.22930 JPY
20 CVE28.45860 JPY
50 CVE71.14650 JPY
100 CVE142.29300 JPY
250 CVE355.73250 JPY
500 CVE711.46500 JPY
1000 CVE1422.93000 JPY
2000 CVE2845.86000 JPY
5000 CVE7114.65000 JPY
10000 CVE14229.30000 JPY