Cape Verdean escudos to South African rand today

Convert CVE to ZAR at the real exchange rate

1000 cve
179.88 zar

1.00000 CVE = 0.17988 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:08
How to convert Cape Verdean escudos to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CVE in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CVE to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / South African Rand
1 CVE0.17988 ZAR
5 CVE0.89942 ZAR
10 CVE1.79885 ZAR
20 CVE3.59770 ZAR
50 CVE8.99425 ZAR
100 CVE17.98850 ZAR
250 CVE44.97125 ZAR
500 CVE89.94250 ZAR
1000 CVE179.88500 ZAR
2000 CVE359.77000 ZAR
5000 CVE899.42500 ZAR
10000 CVE1798.85000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 ZAR5.55910 CVE
5 ZAR27.79550 CVE
10 ZAR55.59100 CVE
20 ZAR111.18200 CVE
50 ZAR277.95500 CVE
100 ZAR555.91000 CVE
250 ZAR1389.77500 CVE
500 ZAR2779.55000 CVE
1000 ZAR5559.10000 CVE
2000 ZAR11118.20000 CVE
5000 ZAR27795.50000 CVE
10000 ZAR55591.00000 CVE