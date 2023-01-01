20 Cape Verdean escudos to Japanese yen

Convert CVE to JPY at the real exchange rate

20 cve
28 jpy

1.00000 CVE = 1.41398 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:16
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.869761.107792.10121.464931.618380.93346518.7896
1 GBP1.1497411.27355105.8911.684271.860691.0732421.6028
1 USD0.902750.785207183.14631.32251.461030.842716.9627
1 INR0.01085760.009443680.01202710.01590570.01757180.01013510.20401

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cape Verdean escudos to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CVE in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CVE to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cape Verdean escudos

CVE to USD

CVE to EUR

CVE to GBP

CVE to INR

CVE to JPY

CVE to RUB

CVE to AUD

CVE to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Japanese Yen
1 CVE1.41398 JPY
5 CVE7.06990 JPY
10 CVE14.13980 JPY
20 CVE28.27960 JPY
50 CVE70.69900 JPY
100 CVE141.39800 JPY
250 CVE353.49500 JPY
500 CVE706.99000 JPY
1000 CVE1413.98000 JPY
2000 CVE2827.96000 JPY
5000 CVE7069.90000 JPY
10000 CVE14139.80000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Cape Verdean Escudo
100 JPY70.72220 CVE
1000 JPY707.22200 CVE
1500 JPY1060.83300 CVE
2000 JPY1414.44400 CVE
3000 JPY2121.66600 CVE
5000 JPY3536.11000 CVE
5400 JPY3818.99880 CVE
10000 JPY7072.22000 CVE
15000 JPY10608.33000 CVE
20000 JPY14144.44000 CVE
25000 JPY17680.55000 CVE
30000 JPY21216.66000 CVE