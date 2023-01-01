10 thousand Australian dollars to Cape Verdean escudos

Convert AUD to CVE at the real exchange rate

10000 aud
666026 cve

1.00000 AUD = 66.60260 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:16
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87161.088990.72121.490761.66320.962518.7298
1 GBP1.1473211.24925104.0811.710291.908131.1042921.488
1 USD0.918350.80048183.31451.369051.527420.8838517.2007
1 INR0.01102280.009607930.012002710.01643230.01833310.01060860.206455

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Cape Verdean escudos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollars

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 AUD66.60260 CVE
5 AUD333.01300 CVE
10 AUD666.02600 CVE
20 AUD1332.05200 CVE
50 AUD3330.13000 CVE
100 AUD6660.26000 CVE
250 AUD16650.65000 CVE
500 AUD33301.30000 CVE
1000 AUD66602.60000 CVE
2000 AUD133205.20000 CVE
5000 AUD333013.00000 CVE
10000 AUD666026.00000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Australian Dollar
1 CVE0.01501 AUD
5 CVE0.07507 AUD
10 CVE0.15014 AUD
20 CVE0.30029 AUD
50 CVE0.75072 AUD
100 CVE1.50144 AUD
250 CVE3.75360 AUD
500 CVE7.50720 AUD
1000 CVE15.01440 AUD
2000 CVE30.02880 AUD
5000 CVE75.07200 AUD
10000 CVE150.14400 AUD