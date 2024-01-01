Kazakhstani tenges to Omani rials today

Convert KZT to OMR at the real exchange rate

1,000 kzt
0.856 omr

1.000 KZT = 0.0008556 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09390.8521.4741.6570.96818.236
1 GBP1.1711.279106.3241.7251.941.13321.342
1 USD0.9150.782183.1171.3481.5160.88616.684
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenge

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Omani Rial
1 KZT0.00086 OMR
5 KZT0.00428 OMR
10 KZT0.00856 OMR
20 KZT0.01711 OMR
50 KZT0.04278 OMR
100 KZT0.08556 OMR
250 KZT0.21390 OMR
500 KZT0.42781 OMR
1000 KZT0.85561 OMR
2000 KZT1.71123 OMR
5000 KZT4.27807 OMR
10000 KZT8.55613 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 OMR1,168.75000 KZT
5 OMR5,843.75000 KZT
10 OMR11,687.50000 KZT
20 OMR23,375.00000 KZT
50 OMR58,437.50000 KZT
100 OMR116,875.00000 KZT
250 OMR292,187.50000 KZT
500 OMR584,375.00000 KZT
1000 OMR1,168,750.00000 KZT
2000 OMR2,337,500.00000 KZT
5000 OMR5,843,750.00000 KZT
10000 OMR11,687,500.00000 KZT