Kazakhstani tenges to CFP francs

Convert KZT to XPF

1,000 kzt
242 xpf

1.000 KZT = 0.2423 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:05
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / CFP Franc
1 KZT0.24228 XPF
5 KZT1.21139 XPF
10 KZT2.42277 XPF
20 KZT4.84554 XPF
50 KZT12.11385 XPF
100 KZT24.22770 XPF
250 KZT60.56925 XPF
500 KZT121.13850 XPF
1000 KZT242.27700 XPF
2000 KZT484.55400 XPF
5000 KZT1,211.38500 XPF
10000 KZT2,422.77000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 XPF4.12750 KZT
5 XPF20.63750 KZT
10 XPF41.27500 KZT
20 XPF82.55000 KZT
50 XPF206.37500 KZT
100 XPF412.75000 KZT
250 XPF1,031.87500 KZT
500 XPF2,063.75000 KZT
1000 XPF4,127.50000 KZT
2000 XPF8,255.00000 KZT
5000 XPF20,637.50000 KZT
10000 XPF41,275.00000 KZT