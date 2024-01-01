Kazakhstani tenges to Czech korunas today

1,000 kzt
51.20 czk

1.000 KZT = 0.05120 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:52
1 USD11.3481.3418.70.9150.7821.6421.516
1 CAD0.74210.99413.8720.6790.581.2181.125
1 SGD0.7471.006113.9610.6830.5841.2261.132
1 ZAR0.0530.0720.07210.0490.0420.0880.081

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Czech Republic Koruna
1 KZT0.05120 CZK
5 KZT0.25599 CZK
10 KZT0.51199 CZK
20 KZT1.02398 CZK
50 KZT2.55995 CZK
100 KZT5.11989 CZK
250 KZT12.79973 CZK
500 KZT25.59945 CZK
1000 KZT51.19890 CZK
2000 KZT102.39780 CZK
5000 KZT255.99450 CZK
10000 KZT511.98900 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 CZK19.53170 KZT
5 CZK97.65850 KZT
10 CZK195.31700 KZT
20 CZK390.63400 KZT
50 CZK976.58500 KZT
100 CZK1,953.17000 KZT
250 CZK4,882.92500 KZT
500 CZK9,765.85000 KZT
1000 CZK19,531.70000 KZT
2000 CZK39,063.40000 KZT
5000 CZK97,658.50000 KZT
10000 CZK195,317.00000 KZT