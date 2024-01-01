Convert KZT to CZK at the real exchange rate

Kazakhstani tenges to Czech korunas today

1,000 kzt
49.41 czk

₸1.000 KZT = Kč0.04941 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KZT to CZKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05110.0533
Low0.04940.0494
Average0.05050.0518
Change-2.89%-6.14%
1 KZT to CZK stats

The performance of KZT to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0511 and a 30 day low of 0.0494. This means the 30 day average was 0.0505. The change for KZT to CZK was -2.89.

The performance of KZT to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0533 and a 90 day low of 0.0494. This means the 90 day average was 0.0518. The change for KZT to CZK was -6.14.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Czech Republic Koruna
1 KZT0,04941 CZK
5 KZT0,24706 CZK
10 KZT0,49411 CZK
20 KZT0,98823 CZK
50 KZT2,47057 CZK
100 KZT4,94115 CZK
250 KZT12,35288 CZK
500 KZT24,70575 CZK
1000 KZT49,41150 CZK
2000 KZT98,82300 CZK
5000 KZT247,05750 CZK
10000 KZT494,11500 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 CZK20,23820 KZT
5 CZK101,19100 KZT
10 CZK202,38200 KZT
20 CZK404,76400 KZT
50 CZK1.011,91000 KZT
100 CZK2.023,82000 KZT
250 CZK5.059,55000 KZT
500 CZK10.119,10000 KZT
1000 CZK20.238,20000 KZT
2000 CZK40.476,40000 KZT
5000 CZK101.191,00000 KZT
10000 CZK202.382,00000 KZT