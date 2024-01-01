Convert KZT to CZK at the real exchange rate
Kazakhstani tenges to Czech korunas today
|1 KZT to CZK
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0511
|0.0533
|Low
|0.0494
|0.0494
|Average
|0.0505
|0.0518
|Change
|-2.89%
|-6.14%
|View full history
1 KZT to CZK stats
The performance of KZT to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0511 and a 30 day low of 0.0494. This means the 30 day average was 0.0505. The change for KZT to CZK was -2.89.
The performance of KZT to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0533 and a 90 day low of 0.0494. This means the 90 day average was 0.0518. The change for KZT to CZK was -6.14.
How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Czech korunas
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
|Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Kazakhstani Tenge
|1 CZK
|20,23820 KZT
|5 CZK
|101,19100 KZT
|10 CZK
|202,38200 KZT
|20 CZK
|404,76400 KZT
|50 CZK
|1.011,91000 KZT
|100 CZK
|2.023,82000 KZT
|250 CZK
|5.059,55000 KZT
|500 CZK
|10.119,10000 KZT
|1000 CZK
|20.238,20000 KZT
|2000 CZK
|40.476,40000 KZT
|5000 CZK
|101.191,00000 KZT
|10000 CZK
|202.382,00000 KZT