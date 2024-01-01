Kazakhstani tenges to Brunei dollars today

Convert KZT to BND at the real exchange rate

1,000 kzt
2.97 bnd

1.000 KZT = 0.002973 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:50
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.09390.8571.4741.6580.96818.238
1 GBP1.1711.279106.321.7251.941.13321.342
1 USD0.9150.782183.1151.3481.5160.88616.684
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Brunei Dollar
1 KZT0.00297 BND
5 KZT0.01487 BND
10 KZT0.02973 BND
20 KZT0.05946 BND
50 KZT0.14866 BND
100 KZT0.29732 BND
250 KZT0.74330 BND
500 KZT1.48660 BND
1000 KZT2.97320 BND
2000 KZT5.94640 BND
5000 KZT14.86600 BND
10000 KZT29.73200 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 BND336.33800 KZT
5 BND1,681.69000 KZT
10 BND3,363.38000 KZT
20 BND6,726.76000 KZT
50 BND16,816.90000 KZT
100 BND33,633.80000 KZT
250 BND84,084.50000 KZT
500 BND168,169.00000 KZT
1000 BND336,338.00000 KZT
2000 BND672,676.00000 KZT
5000 BND1,681,690.00000 KZT
10000 BND3,363,380.00000 KZT