Kazakhstani tenges to Egyptian pounds today

Convert KZT to EGP at the real exchange rate

1,000 kzt
104.09 egp

1.000 KZT = 0.1041 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:53
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.09390.8621.4741.6570.96818.239
1 GBP1.1711.279106.3211.7241.9391.13321.343
1 USD0.9150.782183.1151.3481.5160.88616.684
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenge

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Egyptian Pound
1 KZT0.10409 EGP
5 KZT0.52047 EGP
10 KZT1.04094 EGP
20 KZT2.08188 EGP
50 KZT5.20470 EGP
100 KZT10.40940 EGP
250 KZT26.02350 EGP
500 KZT52.04700 EGP
1000 KZT104.09400 EGP
2000 KZT208.18800 EGP
5000 KZT520.47000 EGP
10000 KZT1,040.94000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 EGP9.60673 KZT
5 EGP48.03365 KZT
10 EGP96.06730 KZT
20 EGP192.13460 KZT
50 EGP480.33650 KZT
100 EGP960.67300 KZT
250 EGP2,401.68250 KZT
500 EGP4,803.36500 KZT
1000 EGP9,606.73000 KZT
2000 EGP19,213.46000 KZT
5000 EGP48,033.65000 KZT
10000 EGP96,067.30000 KZT