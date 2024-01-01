Convert KZT to EGP at the real exchange rate

Kazakhstani tenges to Egyptian pounds today

1,000 kzt
101.53 egp

₸1.000 KZT = E£0.1015 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
1 KZT to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.10660.1090
Low0.10150.1015
Average0.10470.1062
Change-3.97%-4.12%
1 KZT to EGP stats

The performance of KZT to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1066 and a 30 day low of 0.1015. This means the 30 day average was 0.1047. The change for KZT to EGP was -3.97.

The performance of KZT to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1090 and a 90 day low of 0.1015. This means the 90 day average was 0.1062. The change for KZT to EGP was -4.12.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.3681.35618.20.9330.7911.6421.499
1 CAD0.73110.99113.3050.6820.5781.21.096
1 SGD0.7371.009113.4210.6880.5831.2111.106
1 ZAR0.0550.0750.07510.0510.0430.090.082

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Egyptian Pound
1 KZT0,10153 EGP
5 KZT0,50765 EGP
10 KZT1,01529 EGP
20 KZT2,03058 EGP
50 KZT5,07645 EGP
100 KZT10,15290 EGP
250 KZT25,38225 EGP
500 KZT50,76450 EGP
1000 KZT101,52900 EGP
2000 KZT203,05800 EGP
5000 KZT507,64500 EGP
10000 KZT1.015,29000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 EGP9,84941 KZT
5 EGP49,24705 KZT
10 EGP98,49410 KZT
20 EGP196,98820 KZT
50 EGP492,47050 KZT
100 EGP984,94100 KZT
250 EGP2.462,35250 KZT
500 EGP4.924,70500 KZT
1000 EGP9.849,41000 KZT
2000 EGP19.698,82000 KZT
5000 EGP49.247,05000 KZT
10000 EGP98.494,10000 KZT