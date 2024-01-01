Kazakhstani tenges to Egyptian pounds today

Convert KZT to EGP at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = E£0.1004 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:39
Track the exchange rate

KZT to EGP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

EGP
1 KZT to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.10170.1033
Low0.09850.0985
Average0.10030.1012
Change-1.22%-1.60%
View full history

1 KZT to EGP stats

The performance of KZT to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1017 and a 30 day low of 0.0985. This means the 30 day average was 0.1003. The change for KZT to EGP was -1.22.

The performance of KZT to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1033 and a 90 day low of 0.0985. This means the 90 day average was 0.1012. The change for KZT to EGP was -1.60.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.3831.32117.8040.9270.7741.6631.506
1 CAD0.72310.95512.8760.6710.561.2031.089
1 SGD0.7571.047113.4780.7020.5861.2591.14
1 ZAR0.0560.0780.07410.0520.0430.0930.085

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Egyptian Pound
1 KZT0.10044 EGP
5 KZT0.50219 EGP
10 KZT1.00437 EGP
20 KZT2.00874 EGP
50 KZT5.02185 EGP
100 KZT10.04370 EGP
250 KZT25.10925 EGP
500 KZT50.21850 EGP
1000 KZT100.43700 EGP
2000 KZT200.87400 EGP
5000 KZT502.18500 EGP
10000 KZT1,004.37000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 EGP9.95650 KZT
5 EGP49.78250 KZT
10 EGP99.56500 KZT
20 EGP199.13000 KZT
50 EGP497.82500 KZT
100 EGP995.65000 KZT
250 EGP2,489.12500 KZT
500 EGP4,978.25000 KZT
1000 EGP9,956.50000 KZT
2000 EGP19,913.00000 KZT
5000 EGP49,782.50000 KZT
10000 EGP99,565.00000 KZT