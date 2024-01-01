500 Egyptian pounds to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert EGP to KZT at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = ₸9.969 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:33
EGP to KZT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

KZT
1 EGP to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.152310.1523
Low9.83639.6845
Average9.97149.8834
Change0.97%1.49%
1 EGP to KZT stats

The performance of EGP to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.1523 and a 30 day low of 9.8363. This means the 30 day average was 9.9714. The change for EGP to KZT was 0.97.

The performance of EGP to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.1523 and a 90 day low of 9.6845. This means the 90 day average was 9.8834. The change for EGP to KZT was 1.49.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 EGP9.96867 KZT
5 EGP49.84335 KZT
10 EGP99.68670 KZT
20 EGP199.37340 KZT
50 EGP498.43350 KZT
100 EGP996.86700 KZT
250 EGP2,492.16750 KZT
500 EGP4,984.33500 KZT
1000 EGP9,968.67000 KZT
2000 EGP19,937.34000 KZT
5000 EGP49,843.35000 KZT
10000 EGP99,686.70000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Egyptian Pound
1 KZT0.10031 EGP
5 KZT0.50157 EGP
10 KZT1.00314 EGP
20 KZT2.00628 EGP
50 KZT5.01570 EGP
100 KZT10.03140 EGP
250 KZT25.07850 EGP
500 KZT50.15700 EGP
1000 KZT100.31400 EGP
2000 KZT200.62800 EGP
5000 KZT501.57000 EGP
10000 KZT1,003.14000 EGP