1 Egyptian pound to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert EGP to KZT at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = ₸9.972 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:32
EGP to KZT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

KZT
1 EGP to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.152310.1523
Low9.83639.6845
Average9.97159.8834
Change0.98%1.50%
1 EGP to KZT stats

The performance of EGP to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.1523 and a 30 day low of 9.8363. This means the 30 day average was 9.9715. The change for EGP to KZT was 0.98.

The performance of EGP to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.1523 and a 90 day low of 9.6845. This means the 90 day average was 9.8834. The change for EGP to KZT was 1.50.

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 EGP9.97172 KZT
5 EGP49.85860 KZT
10 EGP99.71720 KZT
20 EGP199.43440 KZT
50 EGP498.58600 KZT
100 EGP997.17200 KZT
250 EGP2,492.93000 KZT
500 EGP4,985.86000 KZT
1000 EGP9,971.72000 KZT
2000 EGP19,943.44000 KZT
5000 EGP49,858.60000 KZT
10000 EGP99,717.20000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Egyptian Pound
1 KZT0.10028 EGP
5 KZT0.50142 EGP
10 KZT1.00284 EGP
20 KZT2.00568 EGP
50 KZT5.01420 EGP
100 KZT10.02840 EGP
250 KZT25.07100 EGP
500 KZT50.14200 EGP
1000 KZT100.28400 EGP
2000 KZT200.56800 EGP
5000 KZT501.42000 EGP
10000 KZT1,002.84000 EGP