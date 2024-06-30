Kazakhstani tenge to Egyptian pounds Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Kazakhstani tenge to Egyptian pounds history summary. This is the Kazakhstani tenge (KZT) to Egyptian pounds (EGP) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of KZT and EGP historical data from 30-06-2019 to 30-06-2024.
Kazakhstani tenge to Egyptian pounds exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Kazakhstani tenge to Egyptian pounds is currently 0,102 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kazakhstani tenge has remained relatively stable, with a -0.857% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Kazakhstani tenge to Egyptian pounds has fluctuated between a high of 0,105 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 0,101 on 28-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.893% increase in value.
