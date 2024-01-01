Kazakhstani tenges to Albanian leks today

Convert KZT to ALL at the real exchange rate

1,000 kzt
209.21 all

1.000 KZT = 0.2092 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:50
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Albanian Lek
1 KZT0.20921 ALL
5 KZT1.04607 ALL
10 KZT2.09213 ALL
20 KZT4.18426 ALL
50 KZT10.46065 ALL
100 KZT20.92130 ALL
250 KZT52.30325 ALL
500 KZT104.60650 ALL
1000 KZT209.21300 ALL
2000 KZT418.42600 ALL
5000 KZT1,046.06500 ALL
10000 KZT2,092.13000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 ALL4.77981 KZT
5 ALL23.89905 KZT
10 ALL47.79810 KZT
20 ALL95.59620 KZT
50 ALL238.99050 KZT
100 ALL477.98100 KZT
250 ALL1,194.95250 KZT
500 ALL2,389.90500 KZT
1000 ALL4,779.81000 KZT
2000 ALL9,559.62000 KZT
5000 ALL23,899.05000 KZT
10000 ALL47,798.10000 KZT