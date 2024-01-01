Kazakhstani tenges to Albanian leks today

Convert KZT to ALL at the real exchange rate

1,000 kzt
197.98 all

₸1.000 KZT = Lek0.1980 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KZT to ALLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.20790.2133
Low0.19800.1980
Average0.20470.2090
Change-4.70%-7.19%
1 KZT to ALL stats

The performance of KZT to ALL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2079 and a 30 day low of 0.1980. This means the 30 day average was 0.2047. The change for KZT to ALL was -4.70.

The performance of KZT to ALL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2133 and a 90 day low of 0.1980. This means the 90 day average was 0.2090. The change for KZT to ALL was -7.19.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Albanian Lek
1 KZT0,19799 ALL
5 KZT0,98992 ALL
10 KZT1,97985 ALL
20 KZT3,95970 ALL
50 KZT9,89925 ALL
100 KZT19,79850 ALL
250 KZT49,49625 ALL
500 KZT98,99250 ALL
1000 KZT197,98500 ALL
2000 KZT395,97000 ALL
5000 KZT989,92500 ALL
10000 KZT1.979,85000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 ALL5,05090 KZT
5 ALL25,25450 KZT
10 ALL50,50900 KZT
20 ALL101,01800 KZT
50 ALL252,54500 KZT
100 ALL505,09000 KZT
250 ALL1.262,72500 KZT
500 ALL2.525,45000 KZT
1000 ALL5.050,90000 KZT
2000 ALL10.101,80000 KZT
5000 ALL25.254,50000 KZT
10000 ALL50.509,00000 KZT