Czech korunas to Albanian leks today

Convert CZK to ALL at the real exchange rate

10,000 czk
40,658.70 all

Kč1.000 CZK = Lek4.066 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:26
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDGBPKRWPLNINRTRYCHF
1 EUR11.0750.8431,479.234.33589.83934.7990.964
1 USD0.9310.7841,375.94.03283.56432.3680.897
1 GBP1.1861.27511,754.625.141106.56441.2781.144
1 KRW0.0010.0010.00110.0030.0610.0240.001

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Albanian leks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ALL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to ALL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech koruna

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Albanian Lek
1 CZK4,06587 ALL
5 CZK20,32935 ALL
10 CZK40,65870 ALL
20 CZK81,31740 ALL
50 CZK203,29350 ALL
100 CZK406,58700 ALL
250 CZK1.016,46750 ALL
500 CZK2.032,93500 ALL
1000 CZK4.065,87000 ALL
2000 CZK8.131,74000 ALL
5000 CZK20.329,35000 ALL
10000 CZK40.658,70000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Czech Republic Koruna
1 ALL0,24595 CZK
5 ALL1,22975 CZK
10 ALL2,45950 CZK
20 ALL4,91900 CZK
50 ALL12,29750 CZK
100 ALL24,59500 CZK
250 ALL61,48750 CZK
500 ALL122,97500 CZK
1000 ALL245,95000 CZK
2000 ALL491,90000 CZK
5000 ALL1.229,75000 CZK
10000 ALL2.459,50000 CZK