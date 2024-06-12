Czech koruna to Albanian leks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Czech koruna to Albanian leks is currently 4,066 today, reflecting a 0.137% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Czech koruna has remained relatively stable, with a 0.137% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Czech koruna to Albanian leks has fluctuated between a high of 4,091 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 4,052 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a 0.244% increase in value.