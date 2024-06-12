Albanian lek to Czech korunas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Albanian lek to Czech korunas is currently 0.247 today, reflecting a 0.333% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Albanian lek has remained relatively stable, with a 0.152% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Albanian lek to Czech korunas has fluctuated between a high of 0.247 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 0.244 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.221% increase in value.