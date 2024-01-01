Kazakhstani tenges to Kenyan shillings today

1.000 KZT = 0.2943 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:13
Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.3481.33918.70.9150.7821.6421.516
1 CAD0.74210.99413.8720.6790.581.2181.125
1 SGD0.7471.006113.9610.6830.5841.2261.132
1 ZAR0.0530.0720.07210.0490.0420.0880.081

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Kenyan Shilling
1 KZT0.29430 KES
5 KZT1.47150 KES
10 KZT2.94301 KES
20 KZT5.88602 KES
50 KZT14.71505 KES
100 KZT29.43010 KES
250 KZT73.57525 KES
500 KZT147.15050 KES
1000 KZT294.30100 KES
2000 KZT588.60200 KES
5000 KZT1,471.50500 KES
10000 KZT2,943.01000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 KES3.39788 KZT
5 KES16.98940 KZT
10 KES33.97880 KZT
20 KES67.95760 KZT
50 KES169.89400 KZT
100 KES339.78800 KZT
250 KES849.47000 KZT
500 KES1,698.94000 KZT
1000 KES3,397.88000 KZT
2000 KES6,795.76000 KZT
5000 KES16,989.40000 KZT
10000 KES33,978.80000 KZT