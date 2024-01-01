Kazakhstani tenges to Zambian kwacha today

Convert KZT to ZMW at the real exchange rate

1,000 kzt
57.71 zmw

1.000 KZT = 0.05771 ZMW

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:01
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09390.8621.4741.6570.96818.238
1 GBP1.1711.279106.3341.7251.941.13321.344
1 USD0.9150.782183.1191.3481.5160.88616.684
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Zambian kwacha

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZMW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to ZMW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenge

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / ZMW
1 KZT0.05771 ZMW
5 KZT0.28855 ZMW
10 KZT0.57710 ZMW
20 KZT1.15421 ZMW
50 KZT2.88552 ZMW
100 KZT5.77104 ZMW
250 KZT14.42760 ZMW
500 KZT28.85520 ZMW
1000 KZT57.71040 ZMW
2000 KZT115.42080 ZMW
5000 KZT288.55200 ZMW
10000 KZT577.10400 ZMW
Conversion rates ZMW / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 ZMW17.32790 KZT
5 ZMW86.63950 KZT
10 ZMW173.27900 KZT
20 ZMW346.55800 KZT
50 ZMW866.39500 KZT
100 ZMW1,732.79000 KZT
250 ZMW4,331.97500 KZT
500 ZMW8,663.95000 KZT
1000 ZMW17,327.90000 KZT
2000 ZMW34,655.80000 KZT
5000 ZMW86,639.50000 KZT
10000 ZMW173,279.00000 KZT