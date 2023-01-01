50 Kazakhstani tenges to Zambian kwacha

Convert KZT to ZMW at the real exchange rate

50 kzt
2.54 zmw

1.00000 KZT = 0.05082 ZMW

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:56
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86981.0895590.7961.49351.662170.96418.7226
1 GBP1.1496911.2527104.3921.717141.911061.108321.5261
1 USD0.917850.798276183.33351.370751.525550.8847517.1838
1 INR0.01101370.009579290.01210.0164490.01830660.0106170.206205

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Zambian kwacha

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZMW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to ZMW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenges

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / ZMW
1 KZT0.05082 ZMW
5 KZT0.25411 ZMW
10 KZT0.50822 ZMW
20 KZT1.01645 ZMW
50 KZT2.54112 ZMW
100 KZT5.08223 ZMW
250 KZT12.70557 ZMW
500 KZT25.41115 ZMW
1000 KZT50.82230 ZMW
2000 KZT101.64460 ZMW
5000 KZT254.11150 ZMW
10000 KZT508.22300 ZMW
Conversion rates ZMW / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 ZMW19.67640 KZT
5 ZMW98.38200 KZT
10 ZMW196.76400 KZT
20 ZMW393.52800 KZT
50 ZMW983.82000 KZT
100 ZMW1967.64000 KZT
250 ZMW4919.10000 KZT
500 ZMW9838.20000 KZT
1000 ZMW19676.40000 KZT
2000 ZMW39352.80000 KZT
5000 ZMW98382.00000 KZT
10000 ZMW196764.00000 KZT