Kazakhstani tenges to Mauritian rupees today

Convert KZT to MUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 kzt
102.30 mur

1.000 KZT = 0.1023 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:08
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Mauritian Rupee
1 KZT0.10230 MUR
5 KZT0.51149 MUR
10 KZT1.02297 MUR
20 KZT2.04594 MUR
50 KZT5.11485 MUR
100 KZT10.22970 MUR
250 KZT25.57425 MUR
500 KZT51.14850 MUR
1000 KZT102.29700 MUR
2000 KZT204.59400 MUR
5000 KZT511.48500 MUR
10000 KZT1,022.97000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 MUR9.77545 KZT
5 MUR48.87725 KZT
10 MUR97.75450 KZT
20 MUR195.50900 KZT
50 MUR488.77250 KZT
100 MUR977.54500 KZT
250 MUR2,443.86250 KZT
500 MUR4,887.72500 KZT
1000 MUR9,775.45000 KZT
2000 MUR19,550.90000 KZT
5000 MUR48,877.25000 KZT
10000 MUR97,754.50000 KZT