Kazakhstani tenges to Mauritian rupees today

Convert KZT to MUR at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = ₨0.09512 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:29
KZT to MUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

MUR
1 KZT to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09630.0988
Low0.09350.0935
Average0.09540.0962
Change-0.78%-3.68%
1 KZT to MUR stats

The performance of KZT to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0963 and a 30 day low of 0.0935. This means the 30 day average was 0.0954. The change for KZT to MUR was -0.78.

The performance of KZT to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0988 and a 90 day low of 0.0935. This means the 90 day average was 0.0962. The change for KZT to MUR was -3.68.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Mauritian Rupee
1 KZT0.09512 MUR
5 KZT0.47560 MUR
10 KZT0.95121 MUR
20 KZT1.90241 MUR
50 KZT4.75603 MUR
100 KZT9.51205 MUR
250 KZT23.78012 MUR
500 KZT47.56025 MUR
1000 KZT95.12050 MUR
2000 KZT190.24100 MUR
5000 KZT475.60250 MUR
10000 KZT951.20500 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 MUR10.51300 KZT
5 MUR52.56500 KZT
10 MUR105.13000 KZT
20 MUR210.26000 KZT
50 MUR525.65000 KZT
100 MUR1,051.30000 KZT
250 MUR2,628.25000 KZT
500 MUR5,256.50000 KZT
1000 MUR10,513.00000 KZT
2000 MUR21,026.00000 KZT
5000 MUR52,565.00000 KZT
10000 MUR105,130.00000 KZT