Kazakhstani Tenge (KZT)

Currency name

Kazakhstani Tenge

KZT exchange rates

 USD CAD SGD ZAR EUR GBP NZD AUD
From KZT0.00210 0.00292 0.00279 0.03848 0.00193 0.00164 0.00353 0.00323
To KZT475.16000 342.51900 358.16500 25.98590 518.42300 608.44200 283.10000 309.40000

All Kazakhstani tenge Exchange Rates